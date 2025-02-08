Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $52,394,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 414,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 869,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

