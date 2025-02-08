Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

GOOGL opened at $185.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 148,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 58,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

