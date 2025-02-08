American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,320 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4,227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 711,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 695,474 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,750,000 after purchasing an additional 534,411 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 537,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,192,000 after buying an additional 384,836 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $122.53 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

