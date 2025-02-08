Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:CF FY2026 Earnings

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Canaccord Genuity Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.60 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$8.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$7.24 and a 12 month high of C$11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.46. The company has a market cap of C$825.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

