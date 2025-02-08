Analysts Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $98.00

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

