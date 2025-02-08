Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,542,000 after buying an additional 919,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $93.50 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

