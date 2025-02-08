B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Fabrinet

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.29.

Fabrinet Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of FN opened at $212.43 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $159.69 and a 12-month high of $281.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Fabrinet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 41.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 93.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 82.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

