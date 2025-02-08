B. Riley Has Pessimistic View of Aviat Networks Q4 Earnings

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.10 million, a PE ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 635.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

