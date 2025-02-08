B. Riley Weighs in on DHI Group’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for DHI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday.

DHI Group Stock Down 0.6 %

DHI Group stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.07 million, a P/E ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.11.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

