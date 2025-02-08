Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 21,326.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.