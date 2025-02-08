Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $475.00 to $710.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.79.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $623.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.38. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $228.07 and a fifty-two week high of $632.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after acquiring an additional 605,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,786 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,575,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

