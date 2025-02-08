Barclays Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $64.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.23, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 196,700 shares of company stock valued at $12,762,093. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

