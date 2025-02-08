Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.