Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 172.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $341.69 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.12 and a 52-week high of $387.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.16 and a 200-day moving average of $336.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

