Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,248.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 3.4 %

TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

