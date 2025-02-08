Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 97.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

LECO stock opened at $191.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.51 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.