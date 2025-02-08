Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 78.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 80.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.89 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

