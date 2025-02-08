Blue Trust Inc. Has $76,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Entegris by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Entegris Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

