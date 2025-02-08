Blue Trust Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.9% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

