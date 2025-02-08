Blue Trust Inc. Has $89,000 Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $623.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 62.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

