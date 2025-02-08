Blue Trust Inc. Has $94,000 Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2,701.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 125,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,082,000 after acquiring an additional 248,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,327,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1329 per share. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 63.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

