Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 34.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in United Airlines by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in United Airlines by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 66,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $109.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.