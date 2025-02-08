Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 257,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $163.94 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.28.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on H. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

