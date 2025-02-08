Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 7,575.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 34.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $14,322,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $274.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.06. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.25 and a 52-week high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

