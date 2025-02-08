Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 616 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,703,061.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,625.90. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

