Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.41%. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

