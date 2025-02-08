Blue Trust Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,533,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 99,005 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 210.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 40,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,920,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,801,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 453,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

