Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 33.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

BFH stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFH. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.