Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,827,000 after acquiring an additional 62,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,834,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 380,772 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $18,444,000. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 932,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on BNL shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

