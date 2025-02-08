Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) PT at $46.27

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.27.
Several brokerages have commented on FE. Scotiabank raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.
Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $44.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
