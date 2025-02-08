Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Target Price at $78.00

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KBR Stock Performance
KBR stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. KBR has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
