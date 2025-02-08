Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Target Price at $78.00

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in KBR by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. KBR has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

