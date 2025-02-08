Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT at $49.40

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $53.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 39.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 11.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

