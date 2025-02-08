Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

