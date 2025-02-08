Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Raymond James began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

