Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Increased Earnings for QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $9.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.28. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.96 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $146.29 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 124,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,870. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

