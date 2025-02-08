Cantor Fitzgerald Has Weak Outlook for Amgen FY2025 Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $20.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.44. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.56 per share.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.23.

Amgen Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $293.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.51. Amgen has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

