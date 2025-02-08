Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,608 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,870.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 51,464 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 124,950 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 543.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,712 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 120,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,334.94. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $937,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $9,712,811.25. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,142 shares of company stock worth $4,958,860. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

