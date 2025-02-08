Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,395 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AAR by 32.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in AAR by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIR shares. StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

AAR Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AIR opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.47 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total transaction of $8,573,786.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,144,356.80. The trade was a 27.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,153,147.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,383.58. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

