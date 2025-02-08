Caprock Group LLC Buys New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 86.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $51,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,072.54. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $6,526,739.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,187.32. This represents a 81.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,548 shares of company stock worth $9,513,807. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $76.33.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

