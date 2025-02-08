Caprock Group LLC Buys New Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $810,273.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,904.95. The trade was a 34.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $735,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,747.30. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE PBH opened at $86.96 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $88.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
