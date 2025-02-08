Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Almacenes Éxito were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

EXTO opened at $3.64 on Friday. Almacenes Éxito S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Almacenes Éxito Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Almacenes Éxito’s previous — dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

