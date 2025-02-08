Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,172,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,082,000 after acquiring an additional 151,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,033.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 331,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8,330.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 278,146 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.18 and a beta of 1.74. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -549.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SMG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Hagedorn sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $255,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,998. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $10,213,973.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,463.60. The trade was a 61.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,528 shares of company stock valued at $14,879,354 over the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.