Caprock Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teekay by 108.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 367,527 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 704.1% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 55,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 64,399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 58,290 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 47.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 57,242 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.51.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

