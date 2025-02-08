Caprock Group LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Natera by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,481 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,194,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,747,000 after buying an additional 143,825 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Natera by 25.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,092,000 after acquiring an additional 246,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $350,668.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,262.58. The trade was a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,941.88. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,394 shares of company stock worth $52,333,520. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.02. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

