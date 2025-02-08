Caprock Group LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance
Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADPT
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.