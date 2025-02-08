Caprock Group LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADPT. BTIG Research raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

