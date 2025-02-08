Caprock Group LLC Sells 4,298 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Caprock Group LLC cut its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NU by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after buying an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 104.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in NU by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,191 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NU by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,008,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $13.75 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.