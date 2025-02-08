Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 184,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 84,167 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 362.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 255.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Frontdoor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $58.92 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontdoor news, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,552.20. The trade was a 76.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $1,497,019.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at $547,447.74. The trade was a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.