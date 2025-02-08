Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00. Centene has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,780. The trade was a 27.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco purchased 17,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,712.75. The trade was a 736.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,893 shares of company stock worth $2,409,962. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

