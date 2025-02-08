Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 75,718 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 41,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,621,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENTA opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

