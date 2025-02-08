Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.79.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

